DJ KHALED is pulled over by police in Miami while riding in his golf cart barefoot and handling his phone (PHOTOs)



Friday, February 16, 2024 – DJ Khaled was pulled over while riding a golf cart by a police officer on a motorcycle near his house in Miami on Thursday, February 15.

The American music producer, 48, got pulled over to the side of the road for a chat with a police officer.

The New Orleans native, whose full name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt and was seen handling his phone during the daytime ride.

It was not immediately clear if the officer issued him a citation in the exchange.