KHALWALE breaks silence after it emerged that he killed his farmhand in cold blood after finding him in the act with his wife - You won’t believe what he said.

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Kakamega Senator
Boni Khalwale has denied ever killing his farmhand in cold blood and further
denied the allegations that the man was sleeping with his wife.
The recent death of Kizito Moi, a long-time farmhand at the
residence of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, has stirred controversy and social
media speculation, leading to accusations against the senator.
The 47-year-old worker’s lifeless body was discovered with
multiple injuries in the stable of a bull he had diligently tended to for over
two decades.
Khalwale is facing scrutiny and allegations on social media
platforms regarding the circumstances surrounding Kizito’s tragic demise.
Critics and online speculators have hinted at the
possibility of foul play, suggesting that there might be more to the incident
than meets the eye.
Kakamega businessman Toto Shimanyula has gone as far as
alleging a cover-up and has called upon the police to conduct a thorough
investigation into the matter.
In response to these allegations, Khalwale vehemently
dismissed them, questioning their credibility and emphasizing the need for
information from verified sources.
Khalwale expressed his astonishment at the accusations,
stating, “You are telling me to respond to claims from social media? Really!
Really! Really.”
He insisted that he would prefer claims from credible and
verified accounts, highlighting the importance of relying on factual
information.
The bullfighter called for transparency by holding a press
conference in the presence of law enforcement at his compound.
During the conference, he defended his actions and insisted
that there was no cover-up. Khalwale explained that the tragic incident
occurred during cultural rites, leading him to perform the solemn act of
killing the bull, named ‘Inasio,’ in accordance with Luhya cultural practices.
