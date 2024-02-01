LUO man files a petition seeking removal of Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME – Is he on RUTO’s payroll?



Thursday, February 1, 2024 - An activist from Luo Nyanza has filed a petition before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the ouster of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The petitioner, Michael Kojo Otieno, alleged the president of the Supreme Court failed to adhere to the constitution when appointing members to the tax appeal tribunal.

Kojo maintained that Koome was not honest in executing her powers as provided by the Tax Appeal Tribunal Act.

"While appointing persons to serve at the tax appeal tribunal, the judge failed to be honest in the execution of powers conferred to her by the Tax Appeal Tribunal Act based on powers conferred to the judge as a judicial officer," read the petition in part.

The activist observed that the Chief Justice's actions were illegal, rendering her unfit to continue being in office.

"The actions of the chief justice in the appointment of the tax appeal tribunal are indeed illegal, null and void and hence unfit to hold public office," he stated.

He further said Koome discriminated against persons who had applied to be members of the board.

"The actions of the chief justice in appointing members more than the stipulated requirement violated section 4b of the Tax Appeal Tribunal Act," Kojo stated.

