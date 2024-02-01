Court order my foot! RUTO now tells the world that he will defy CJ KOOME’s courts and deploy police officers to Haiti



Thursday, February 1, 2024 - President William Ruto has vowed to continue with his plans to deploy police officers to Haiti.

This is despite the court order barring him from deploying the officers to the Caribbean country.

Speaking to Reuters, an international media publication, Ruto noted that his government has analyzed the ruling and is keen to fix the issues raised by the court.

While dismissing claims that the ruling placed an embargo on the mission, Ruto noted that the mission will continue after Haiti signs the relevant paperwork as directed by the court.

Once the paperwork exchange is done, the Head of State made it clear that the Kenyan Police would be deployed to Haiti as early as next week.

"I think there is a misinterpretation of what the court did," he first responded to Reuters.

"So, we already have a bilateral relation with Haiti. All that needs to be done now is for Haiti to make a request to Kenya and the mission will continue as soon as next week if all the paperwork is done between Kenya and Haiti on the bilateral route that has been suggested by the court," Ruto explained.

In a ruling on Friday last week, Justice Chacha Mwita said that the planned deployment would be illegal since the National Security Council has no legal authority to send police officers outside Kenya.

He further mentioned that the deployment is only provided to a reciprocating country which Haiti is not.

However, Ruto indicated that Kenya entered into a bilateral agreement with Haiti giving a green light for the mission.

Nonetheless, he vowed to formalize the deal to bypass facing headwinds through the court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.