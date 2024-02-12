KAREN NYAMU responds to claims that she was evicted from her posh Runda home over rent arrears.

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu has set the record straight after word got out that she had been evicted from her posh Runda home over rent arrears.
Videos showing
purported auctioneers who were accompanied by police invading Karen’s house in
Runda’s Graceline Villa went viral.
It was alleged that
her rent arrears were running for months.
Nyamu addressed the
alleged eviction while responding to fans who commented on her TikTok and
Facebook accounts.
Karen Nyamu
assured a TikTok fan that she can never be evicted in this life because she is
too blessed.
“Prezo am sad ..wanasema
unafungiwa nyumba please speak out we're hurt,” Monicah Wanjiru wrote.
“That can never happen to me in this life mama relax. We are too blessed,” Karen Nyamu responded.
