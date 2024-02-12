KAREN NYAMU responds to claims that she was evicted from her posh Runda home over rent arrears.

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu has set the record straight after word got out that she had been evicted from her posh Runda home over rent arrears.

Videos showing purported auctioneers who were accompanied by police invading Karen’s house in Runda’s Graceline Villa went viral.

It was alleged that her rent arrears were running for months.

Nyamu addressed the alleged eviction while responding to fans who commented on her TikTok and Facebook accounts.

Karen Nyamu assured a TikTok fan that she can never be evicted in this life because she is too blessed.

“Prezo am sad ..wanasema unafungiwa nyumba please speak out we're hurt,” Monicah Wanjiru wrote.



“That can never happen to me in this life mama relax. We are too blessed,” Karen Nyamu responded.





