RAILA ODINGA blasts Kenya's religious leaders as he claims that they worked with the ‘DEVIL’ in the last election

Speaking
at a funeral in Kitui County on Saturday, Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by
former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, said church leaders were hypocrites since
they supported William Ruto who has now turned against them.
Raila
Odinga stated that church leaders should be careful when endorsing any candidate since
they didn’t know they were dining with the devil, who is governing the country
using an iron fist.
The former Premier said Ruto cheated the church and Kenyans at large, claiming that they would form a hustler government to reduce the cost of living, something that they have failed to do, and instead, they are just introducing taxes on everything.
He concluded by warning the church to be
sensitive come 2027, and not fall into the devil's trap
again.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
