RAILA ODINGA blasts Kenya's religious leaders as he claims that they worked with the ‘DEVIL’ in the last election





Monday, February 12, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has blasted Kenya's religious leaders for taking sides during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking at a funeral in Kitui County on Saturday, Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, said church leaders were hypocrites since they supported William Ruto who has now turned against them.

Raila Odinga stated that church leaders should be careful when endorsing any candidate since they didn’t know they were dining with the devil, who is governing the country using an iron fist.

The former Premier said Ruto cheated the church and Kenyans at large, claiming that they would form a hustler government to reduce the cost of living, something that they have failed to do, and instead, they are just introducing taxes on everything.

He concluded by warning the church to be sensitive come 2027, and not fall into the devil's trap again.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.