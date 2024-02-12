AZIMIO is very united and we are going to send RUTO and his cartels home in 2027 – KALONZO MUSYOKA says



Monday, February 12, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed claims that Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders are divided.

Speaking on Sunday during a fundraiser at Ncuui MCK Church in Tigania East, Meru County, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said Azimio is united and will send President William Ruto home during the 2027 presidential election.

“We are united. Our focus is to liberate Kenya from the grand corruption being perpetrated by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"They have captured Parliament and are now threatening the Judiciary,” he said.

There have been signs of cracks in Azimio after some member parties became uneasy over signals from opposition leader Raila Odinga’s allies who have been urging him to make a sixth attempt at the presidency.

But Kalonzo, who is among the senior Azimio principals, assured Kenyans that they are united with one aim of dislodging Ruto and his cartels from power.

