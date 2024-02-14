KARANGU MURAYA responds to claims that he has neglected his wife and kids as people open a WhatsApp group to fundraise for his wife.





Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Popular Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has been trending after voice notes of his wife Teresia Wainaina lamenting about their marital woes went viral.

It was alleged that the flamboyant singer has neglected his wife and kids, even as he engages in philanthropic activities.

Karangu has come out to deny the claims.

He said he has been supporting his family and has never neglected them.

Karangu further said that he was heartbroken after finding out that some people have opened a WhatsApp group to fundraise for his wife, yet he has been supporting her.

“It sad when you learn through social media that you have neglected your family.

"It is so sad when people open a WhatsApp group and invite you to join so as they support your own family that you have been supporting day and night while you are still alive.

"Silence is not the option again,” he wrote.

