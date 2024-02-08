KANYE WEST hints at Nairobi tour



Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Kanye West has revealed a list of countries he will be touring in 2024 and 2025, including Nairobi, Kenya and Lagos, Nigeria.

The rapper disclosed this in a post shared on his Instagram story on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The post that outlined suggested tour dates listed Nyayo International Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya for December 2024 and Lagos, Nigeria for December 2024.

It also revealed that Kanye West’s tour will start in Toronto, Canada on June 2024, and continue across the US until August, when it will move to Mexico.

Kanye will tour Spain, Egypt, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates before touching down in Kenya and Nigeria in December.

From Africa, Kanye will move to Australia in January 2025, and then conclude the tour in Japan in February.