BRITNEY SPEARS claims she once made out with BEN AFFLECK



Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Britney Spears dropped a bombshell on Instagram about her past with actor Ben Affleck.

The 42-year-old singer casually shared a throwback picture on Instagram of herself sandwiched in between actor Ben Affleck and legendary songwriter Diane Warren.

In the caption, Spears mentioned that the black and white photo was taken on the same night that she allegedly “made out” with the 51-year-old “Gone Girl” star.

She wrote" “Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that!!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl.”

The photo of the trio is believed to have been taken sometime in 1999. Britney has now deleted it.