KALONZO MUSYOKA says his journey to oust RUTO from power in 2027 has started as he comes to the defense of CJ MARTHA KOOME

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka declared on Sunday that his journey to remove President William Ruto from power has started, urging Kenyans to support his presidential bid in 2027.
Speaking at Nchui Methodist church in Tigania East, Kalonzo, who was accompanied by former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, said
the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government under President Ruto has failed and
Kenyans want an alternative leadership in 2027.
Kalonzo also blasted Ruto’s regime over what he called
attacking the Judiciary.
The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said as a lawyer, he will continue defending the independence of the Judiciary and warned of any
attempts by state house gatekeepers to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome from
power.
“As the opposition, we shall resist any plan to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome because the Judiciary should be left to discharge its functions independently.
"They want to capture the Judiciary. You cannot do that.
"That is the last bastion of our freedom,” Kalonzo stated.
