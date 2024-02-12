Details emerge that Education CS, EZEKIEL MACHOGU, is clueless about the docket and may be fired soon - Most of the decisions are made by PS, BELIO KIPSANG.

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, is said to have little knowledge of his docket.
Word has it that most
of the key decisions in the docket are made by Principal Secretary Belio
Kipsang, who seems to have a proper grasp of the mandate, having served in the
government previously.
Stakeholders in the
critical docket are unhappy with Machogu for spending most of this time
engaging in local politics at the expense of his official duty.
Some senior UDA party
officials were overheard saying that President Ruto is planning to fire Machogu
during the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.
This is how Sunday
Nation reported the gist.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments