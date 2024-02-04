4 police officers arraigned in court for stealing and selling illicit brew that killed 17 people in Kirinyaga County – Police nowadays are criminals





Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Four Kenya Police officers appeared before a Kirinyaga court on Tuesday, where they were accused of stealing and selling illicit brew that killed 17 people in Kangai Village.

The four officers, who were attached to Kiamaciri police station, are said to have sold the illicit liquor to a local trader at Sh 20,000.

Senior Principal Magistrate Stephen Nyaga allowed police to detain them at Kerugoya police station for 15 days.

Among those arraigned was the immediate former Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Kiamaciri police station, Kennedy Mugambi, who is currently an SOP in Kabete.

Mugambi, along with officers Allan Kiamazi, Brian Kariuki, and Francis Muteithia, allegedly broke into a store at Kiamaciri police station in Mwea West Sub-county and stole the exhibit.

After stealing the exhibit, they sold it to a local trader for Sh 20,000, which was later sold to customers at a California bar in Kangai village.

The four police officers have already been sacked from the National Police Service.

