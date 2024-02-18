Big win for RAILA ODINGA as ANC backs his bid for AU President – JAKOM is unstoppable!!

Sunday, February 18, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become the African Union chairperson has received a rocket boost after Amani National Congress (ANC) endorsed his bid.
In a statement on Saturday, ANC
party leader Issa Timamy said it fully backs the ongoing diplomatic endeavors
spearheaded by President William Ruto to have Raila Odinga lead the continental
body.
Timamy also praised Prime
Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, for leading campaigns to ensure Jakom is
the next AU chairperson, ahead of the retirement of Mousa Faki late this year.
"The party expresses
confidence in the timing and merits of Eastern Africa's bid for the AUC
chairmanship and commends Mudavadi's steadfast leadership in championing the
region's candidacy," Timamy said.
According to Timamy, Raila is a
highly qualified candidate for the crucial position.
"His extensive experience
and dedication to the advancement of the African continent make him a highly
qualified candidate for this important position," he stated
