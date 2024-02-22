Kalenjin man cries out after his girlfriend milked him dry and dumped him for another man - She squandered all his savings amounting to Ksh 500,000.

Thursday, February 22, 2024 - A Kalenjin has taken to social media to rant after his girlfriend exploited him financially and dumped him.
Boyon Cheruiyot, who
hails from Kericho, fell in love with Ivyne Chepngenoh, and just like a typical
simp, he spent a lot of money to impress her.
Ivyne dumped him recently
for another man after milking him dry.
She reportedly disappeared
at night after squandering all his savings amounting to Sh 500,000.
The man she is
currently dating has promised to open a Wines and Spirits shop for her and give
her a better life.
Cheruiyot also claims
that his life is in danger because the man who snatched his girlfriend is known
to be a very mischievous guy.
He further claims that
his mental health is at stake, following the breakup.
Check out his Facebook
post below which has gone viral.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments