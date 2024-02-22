Kalenjin man cries out after his girlfriend milked him dry and dumped him for another man - She squandered all his savings amounting to Ksh 500,000.



Thursday, February 22, 2024 - A Kalenjin has taken to social media to rant after his girlfriend exploited him financially and dumped him.

Boyon Cheruiyot, who hails from Kericho, fell in love with Ivyne Chepngenoh, and just like a typical simp, he spent a lot of money to impress her.

Ivyne dumped him recently for another man after milking him dry.

She reportedly disappeared at night after squandering all his savings amounting to Sh 500,000.

The man she is currently dating has promised to open a Wines and Spirits shop for her and give her a better life.

Cheruiyot also claims that his life is in danger because the man who snatched his girlfriend is known to be a very mischievous guy.

He further claims that his mental health is at stake, following the breakup.

Check out his Facebook post below which has gone viral.













