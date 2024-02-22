RUTO served a test of his own medicine as he is forced to deliver his speech in darkness after 2 power blackouts – Look! Heads must roll



Thursday, February 22, 2024 - President William Ruto may be contemplating sacking his Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir as we speak after an embarrassing incident in Naivasha yesterday.

This is after he was forced to deliver his speech in darkness after two power outages at the closing stages of the National Executive Retreat in Naivasha.

Ruto was addressing Cabinet Secretaries while explaining his government's agenda and why he chose them to help him deliver his mandate when the lights went off.

The Head of State could be heard struggling to deliver his speech momentarily before the lights were restored.

"The reason why I appointed you is that I knew you have the capacity to do the job you are doing," Ruto stated before a power outage was experienced.

The incident occurred twice within five minutes, the second one occurring just when he was about to end his speech.

However, despite being interrupted twice, Ruto did not comment on the matter, but instead proceeded to complete his speech.

This comes amid complaints over frequent power outages in various parts of the country, forcing Kenyans to resort to alternative means of power supply.

In December last year, President Ruto directed the Ministry of Energy to deal with the challenge of frequent power failure.

While chairing a cabinet meeting, the Head of State disclosed that frequent power outages were hurting Kenya’s investment profile.

As a result, the Cabinet resolved that the Bomet transmission line system should be unbundled so that power failure in one part of the nation does not affect the entire country.

