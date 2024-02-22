KIPTUM’s baby Mama in tears as High Court refuses to take DNA sample of the late marathoner to ascertain if he is the father of her child – Declines to stop the burial

This is after an Eldoret Court declined to suspend the
burial over a court case filed by a woman claiming to be the mother
of his child.
In the ruling, the court turned down the request and ordered the funeral to proceed as planned.
The 22-year-old woman had filed an application at the court
seeking to have the burial suspended, claiming to have sired a child with the
marathoner.
Through the application filed by her lawyer, the lady sought
to block the funeral, stating that proceeding with the burial would be a
violation of the child's rights.
She further alleged that she was not involved in the funeral
arrangements of the late world record holder, which have been ongoing.
Further, the lady requested the court to have DNA samples of
the marathoner taken before his burial to establish the paternity of the child
in question, a request that was also denied.
While declining the application, the judge noted that the
burial arrangements have been ongoing for a while and putting a halt would
incur hefty losses of the funds.
Kiptum is set to be buried tomorrow in a State accorded
funeral, which was approved by the Cabinet and will be attended by the
Head of State William Ruto, among other dignitaries.
