DCI warns of a criminal syndicate targeting taxi drivers and narrates how a taxi driver was hired in Nairobi CBD, robbed of his car and dumped in Gilgil.

A member of a
well-organized criminal ring identifies a target whom they deem vulnerable to a
good deal of money out of the ordered trip, and whose car suits their need.
The
"customer" negotiates with the taxi driver on the charges for the
trip, and while on the way communicates with one or more accomplices who will
be conveniently waiting along the route.
With promises of an extra inconvenience fee for the stop, the driver goes ahead to let onboard new passengers.
On some occasions, the accomplices lie in wait at the drop-off
point.
Usually, the route or
destinations picked will have secluded areas, where the gangs turn against the
drivers, robs them of their vehicles, and at times murder them in cold blood.
In one of the latest
scenarios reported at Kikopey Police Post within Gilgil, Nakuru County on
January 14, 2024, a 42-year-old male taxi operator in Nairobi CBD was hired by
a customer to drive him to Nakuru using his motor vehicle Toyota Fielder.
Once in Naivasha, the
customer requested that they pick up his two friends in the Karagita area before
setting off towards Nakuru.
A short moment into
the final stretch of the journey, the passengers turned against the male driver
before robbing him of his vehicle and dumping him at the Diatomite area in Gilgil.
On receiving the
report, a team of detectives from DCI HQs was deployed to launch a manhunt for
the suspects, two of whom were traced to Bungoma County.
Francis Ojerepata
Omoindi, 39 and Jack Odhiambo Otieno, 38 were arrested and the vehicle
recovered, before being handed over to DCI Gilgil for further police action.
In their possession were seven SIM cards, five national ID cards, and two driving licences.
Their
case is ongoing at the Chief Magistrate's Court in Naivasha as pursuit for
other accomplices continues.
While the DCI
understands the challenge of identifying potential threats by hardworking taxi
drivers who wait late to ensure their customers get to their destinations
safely, we encourage operators to be vigilant and report any suspicion of
danger to the police through the various police hotlines.
At the DCI, we remain
committed to our key mandate of investigating serious crimes in the country and assure Kenyans that we shall continue serving with Dedication, Care, and
Integrity.
