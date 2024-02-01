Justice MUGURE THANDE renders RUTO and RAILA’S NADCO report useless as she orders IEBC commissioners to be recruited immediately

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report has been rendered useless after a high court sitting in Nairobi ordered the state to recruit Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

NADCO was an initiative of President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga and had proposed political parties to participate in the hiring of IEBC commissioners.

However, on Wednesday, Justice Mugure Thande ruled that strict timelines to recruit the commissioners to conduct by-elections and review boundaries cannot wait anymore for politicians to agree.

The judge directed the current IEBC selection panel to immediately continue with the recruitment of a new chairman and six commissioners to avert a constitutional crisis.

The Judge further observed that although the reconstitution of the IEBC is a political process the stalemate between Ruto and Raila factions has paralysed the electoral agency functions.

Justice Thande concluded by saying that has violated Article 89 of the constitution and thereby ordered immediate recruitment of IEBC commissioners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST