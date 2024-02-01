I will sack you all if you push us to the wall! GACHAGUA now threatens to fire teachers defying RUTO’s directive as he gives them last warning – Look!



Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned teachers against sending Junior Secondary School (JSS) learners back home for lack of school uniforms.

Speaking at Enoomatasiani Primary School in Kajiado North Constituency yesterday, Gachagua noted that teachers defying the orders will face the sack.

The Deputy President further stated that the students should be allowed to continue learning until they can afford the uniforms.

“Any teacher sending JSS children away from school because of lack of uniform or desks will be disciplined,” Gachagua stated.

Defending his directive, the DP noted that the government had disbursed enough money to schools, to fully support the rolling out of the Competency-Based Curriculum including the JSS curriculum.

Gachagua, who visited the Constituency to launch various development projects, approved the JSS lab at Enoomatasiani Primary School and the construction of the Matasia Irrigation Project.

In addition, he oversaw the groundbreaking ceremony for the tarmacking of the Ngong-Kahara Road, which had been on the list of pending projects designed to enhance economic activities in the area.

President William Ruto on January 21, directed all teachers and education officials to cease demanding school fees from parents and sending students back home when schools reopen.

