I will sack you all if you push us to the wall! GACHAGUA now threatens to fire teachers defying RUTO’s directive as he gives them last warning – Look!

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned teachers against sending Junior Secondary School (JSS) learners back home for lack of school uniforms.
Speaking at Enoomatasiani
Primary School in Kajiado North Constituency yesterday, Gachagua noted that
teachers defying the orders will face the sack.
The Deputy President further
stated that the students should be allowed to continue learning until they
can afford the uniforms.
“Any teacher sending JSS
children away from school because of lack of uniform or desks will be
disciplined,” Gachagua stated.
Defending his directive, the DP
noted that the government had disbursed enough money to schools, to fully
support the rolling out of the Competency-Based Curriculum including the JSS
curriculum.
Gachagua, who visited the
Constituency to launch various development projects, approved the JSS lab
at Enoomatasiani Primary School and the construction of the Matasia
Irrigation Project.
In addition, he oversaw the
groundbreaking ceremony for the tarmacking of the Ngong-Kahara Road, which had
been on the list of pending projects designed to enhance economic activities in
the area.
President William Ruto on
January 21, directed all teachers and education officials to cease
demanding school fees from parents and sending students back home when schools
reopen.
