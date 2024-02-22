JURGEN KLOPP rejects Bayern Munich coaching job



Thursday, February 22, 2024 – Outgoing Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has rejected considering taking over at Bayern Munich following Thomas Tuchel’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Klipp had declared earlier in the year that he would be leaving Liverpool this summer in order to take some time off the sidelines and spend more time with his family.

In a shock statement to Liverpool fans, Klopp declared he was ‘running out of energy’ in his role as manager and would be leaving the Reds at the end of the season.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager stated that he has no desire to manage in the Premier League again because of his admiration for Liverpool. He has also refrained from discussing the possibility of managing an international team.

After suffering three straight losses across all competitions, Bayern announced that they will be parting ways with Tuchel at the end of the current campaign putting Klopp, a German too as favorite to land the job but it seems he hasn’t changed his mind about moving to Allianz Arena.

According to the Daily Express, his agent Kosicke told Sky Sports Germany: “Jurgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team for a year after this current season. That remains unchanged.”

Klopp’s time at Liverpool has been successful. The German won everything at the Merseyside club including, the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and a host of others.

Liverpool are in contention to win a quadruple this season.

The Reds will face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.