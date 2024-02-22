FRANCIS NGANNOU says ANTHONY JOSHUA won't recover from a similar punch he landed to floor TYSON FURY



Thursday, February 22, 2024 – Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter, Francis Ngannou has suggested that Anthony Joshua would not be able to recover from a similar punch he landed to floor Tyson Fury when they get into their upcoming heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC champion will be competing in his second boxing match against Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou stunned the boxing world by knocking Fury to the canvas in the third round with a brutal left hook in an all-round impressive display.





The performance earned him a fight against Joshua, and ahead of the March 8 showdown at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the Cameroonian was confident a similar blow to Joshua would see him claim a shock win.

"Yeah, I have a doubt about that," when asked on DAZN if the Brit could take the same punch. "Tyson showed that he's very resilient. I saw him come back from knockdowns like you wouldn't believe.

“So I think he's probably one of the most resistant people out there, and that's not a disrespect to AJ.

"I don't believe that AJ would take what Tyson did."

He added: "Even going into the fight, I knew that even if I knocked him down, I would not get excited.

"That would not mean anything because he always comes back."