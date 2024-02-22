Motocross star JAYDEN ARCHER dies aged 27 while attempting very dangerous trick



Thursday, February 22, 2024 – Motocross star, Jayden Archer has died at the age of 27 while attempting to carry out a dangerous trick.

The Australian rider shot to fame when he became the first motocross biker to land a triple backflip in a competition.

Multiple reports say he was planning to attempt a world-first quadruple backflip before his death

Archer who was nicknamed “Jayo”, was attempting the stunt during a training session in Melbourne when it went wrong on Wednesday, February 21.

In a tribute on social media, Nitro Circus, an actions sports group, hailed Archer as the "epitome of passion"

It read: "The Nitro Circus family is mourning the loss of Jayo Archer.

"Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work and determination.

"He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before.

"A positive influence to those around him. And above all else, a great human being and friend to us all."

Archer hit headlines in 2022 when he landed the first-ever freestyle motocross triple backflip during a contest at the Nitro World Games in Brisbane.

After landing the trick, he said: "I cannot describe this feeling.

"This is so much more than a trick to me. I’ve dedicated my entire life the last three years to this moment.

"There were a lot of obstacles and broken bones and knockouts, and I would do it 100 times over to relive that moment again."

As he celebrated, he proposed to his girlfriend Beth King, as crowds cheered.They were due to marry later this year