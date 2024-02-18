Go to AIPCA churches at your own peril as RUTO’s government cancels licences for 102 churches, groups and school associations – See the list

Sunday, February 18, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has struck once again, this time targeting churches, groups, and school associations.
This
is after the Registrar of Societies cancelled the licenses of 102 organisations,
including churches, businesses, and school associations.
In
a notice, Registrar Maria Nyariki noted that the organisations would cease
operation following the gazettement of the notice.
It
was explained that the revocation of licenses was done per the
law as mandated in the Societies Act.
Among
those religious groups that have had their licenses cancelled include
Kenya Independent Churches, Winners Celebration Center, Glorious Gate
Ministries, Kenya Revival Group of The Gospel, and the God of Wonders
Evangelistic Ministry.
The
African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa also had its licence revoked.
On
the other hand, business and professional organization also had their
licenses revoked, including the Burma Meat Suppliers Association, Western
Community-Based Tourism Association, Imenti Jua Kali Association, and Kenya
Association of Professional Counsellors.
The
Kenya Press Club was also listed among the 102 associations.
Old
school student associations were also affected by the latest government move. The Tambach Old Boys Association and the Nairobi Tindiret Students Association were among them.
Welfare
associations were also found non-compliant with government regulations with
their operation licences cancelled. Among them were the Maseno Welfare
Association, Nyandarua Welfare Association, and Kaluo Okang’ Welfare
Association.
The
government often reviews the licenses of groups and associations to
ensure compliance with regulations including books of account, property details, and members list.
The
registrar's office is based at the State Law led by Attorney General
Justin Muturi.
