Go to AIPCA churches at your own peril as RUTO’s government cancels licences for 102 churches, groups and school associations – See the list

Sunday, February 18, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has struck once again, this time targeting churches, groups, and school associations.

This is after the Registrar of Societies cancelled the licenses of 102 organisations, including churches, businesses, and school associations.

In a notice, Registrar Maria Nyariki noted that the organisations would cease operation following the gazettement of the notice.

It was explained that the revocation of licenses was done per the law as mandated in the Societies Act.

Among those religious groups that have had their licenses cancelled include Kenya Independent Churches, Winners Celebration Center, Glorious Gate Ministries, Kenya Revival Group of The Gospel, and the God of Wonders Evangelistic Ministry.

The African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa also had its licence revoked.

On the other hand, business and professional organization also had their licenses revoked, including the Burma Meat Suppliers Association, Western Community-Based Tourism Association, Imenti Jua Kali Association, and Kenya Association of Professional Counsellors.

The Kenya Press Club was also listed among the 102 associations.

Old school student associations were also affected by the latest government move. The Tambach Old Boys Association and the Nairobi Tindiret Students Association were among them.

Welfare associations were also found non-compliant with government regulations with their operation licences cancelled. Among them were the Maseno Welfare Association, Nyandarua Welfare Association, and Kaluo Okang’ Welfare Association.

The government often reviews the licenses of groups and associations to ensure compliance with regulations including books of account, property details, and members list.

The registrar's office is based at the State Law led by Attorney General Justin Muturi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST