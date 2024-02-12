Detectives arrest a 25-year-old man after an AK47 rifle that was stolen at a police station in Kirinyaga was found buried in a shallow hole outside his house (PHOTO).





Monday, February 12, 2024 - DCI Detectives have recovered an AK47 rifle that had been stolen from Kabonge police station in Kirinyaga County on February 2, 2024, and arrested a 25-year-old male suspect in connection with the theft.

The suspect, Kennedy Mwangi Wangeci, who hails from the Mugure area of Ndia, was ambushed by the detectives who were acting on an intelligence report before the police rifle and 18 rounds of ammunition were discovered buried in a shallow hole outside his house.



Two police officers from whom the AK47 and another G3 rifle were stolen are currently under investigation, even as a team from DCI Operations heightens the scrupulous search for the remaining rifle.



Allegedly, the firearms were stolen after the cell sentry and report office attendant stepped out of their areas of deployment, leaving the firearms unattended at the reception area.



The suspect is being interrogated to shed more light on how the rifle ended up in his possession.



