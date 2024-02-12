Is late Marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM’s father blaming RUTO over his son's death? - See his strange message

Monday, February 12, 2024 - As the country continues to mourn the death of marathon sensation Kelvin Kiptum, his father has finally revealed shocking details about an incident that occurred four days before his demise.
Speaking to journalists, his father Samson Cheruiyot said four days ago some strange people visited his home looking
for his son.
They claimed to have come from
the State House but could not produce identification to prove so.
He now wants the government to
launch investigations into the death of his son.
Cheruiyot said the death of
Kiptum, who is his only child, has left him devastated as he had seen him as
the only hope.
"Kiptum was my only
child, his mother had a problem and the hospital advised us not to have other
kids so we agreed to that."
Cheruiyot said he received news
of the accident at around 9:30 pm when he was watching the news.
Kiptum and his Rwandese coach
Gervais Hakizimana died in a tragic road accident Sunday night in the Kaptagat
area along the Elgeyo Marakwet-Ravine road.
Kiptum is said to have been the
one driving the vehicle heading to Eldoret when the accident occurred.
