Is late Marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM's father blaming RUTO over his son's death? - See his strange message



Monday, February 12, 2024 - As the country continues to mourn the death of marathon sensation Kelvin Kiptum, his father has finally revealed shocking details about an incident that occurred four days before his demise.

Speaking to journalists, his father Samson Cheruiyot said four days ago some strange people visited his home looking for his son.

They claimed to have come from the State House but could not produce identification to prove so.

He now wants the government to launch investigations into the death of his son.

Cheruiyot said the death of Kiptum, who is his only child, has left him devastated as he had seen him as the only hope.

"Kiptum was my only child, his mother had a problem and the hospital advised us not to have other kids so we agreed to that."

Cheruiyot said he received news of the accident at around 9:30 pm when he was watching the news.

Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Gervais Hakizimana died in a tragic road accident Sunday night in the Kaptagat area along the Elgeyo Marakwet-Ravine road.

Kiptum is said to have been the one driving the vehicle heading to Eldoret when the accident occurred.

