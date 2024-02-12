ALEX IWOBI deletes photos and videos on his IG page after Nigerians dragged him over his performance in AFCON final



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Alex Iwobi has been forced to delete all photos and videos on his Instagram page, leaving only one, after Nigerians stormed his page to drag him over his performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final match.

The Super Eagles lost the AFCON cup to the host country, Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11.

Some Nigerians accused him of not playing well and causing the Eagles to miss a few chances.

They took to social media, particularly Instagram, to hurl insults on him.

A check on his page shows all posts except a video have been deleted.