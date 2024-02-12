Fresh twist as it emerges that renowned marathoner, KELVIN KIPTUM, had received strange visitors 4 days before his death - His father breaks silence.

Monday, February 12, 2024 - The father of the late marathon record-holder, Kelvin Kiptum, has revealed that his son had received strange visitors, four days before his sudden demise.
The visitors refused
to identify themselves during the visit.
“Unidentified people came to my house and told me
that they were Kenyans,” Kiptum’s
father Samson Cheruiyot recalled and stated that the four refused to disclose the motive of their visit.
He said
Kiptum was the only child and his death is a major blow to the family.
“Kiptum was my only child. Now he has left me and my grandchildren.
"I do not know what to do. If the government can, it should help us.
"We are stuck now with no one who can help us,” he added.
Cheruiyot revealed that
he was watching the evening news when he first received a call that a car
belonging to his son had been involved in an accident.
He rushed
to the accident scene and found out that his son’s body had already been taken
away.
He last
talked to Kiptum on Saturday night.
“On Saturday night, I talked to him and he told me that he would go to Fluospar and return home.
"When he returned, he told me that a man (a white man) would come to build us a house.
"He also told me that
he would run for 1 hour 58 minutes (in the upcoming race) because he felt his
body was in great shape,”
he said.
Kiptum
perished in a car accident on Sunday night.
A
police report indicated that he lost control of his car and veered off the road
entering into a ditch on his left side.
He
drove in the ditch for about 60 meters before hitting a big tree.
