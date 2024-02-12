Intriguing details of how KEVIN KANG’ETHE’s brother masterminded his escape from Muthaiga Police Station as they engage detectives in cat-and-mouse games.



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - It is now emerging that murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe’s daring escape from Muthaiga Police Station was masterminded by his brother.

According to a detective privy to the ongoing investigations, Kang’ethe linked up with his brother after he escaped from the police station.

It is believed that they are currently together and their phones have been switched off to avoid being tracked.

“The two linked up moments after the suspect escaped and they have since switched off their mobile phones.

"It is highly believed that they are currently together,” said the DCI officer.

Several detectives have been tasked with hunting down the murder suspect who evaded authorities in the US where he murdered his girlfriend and boarded a plane to Kenya.

Phone signals revealed that Kang’ethe has visited Machakos, Nairobi, and Machakos counties since his escape.

On Friday, detectives arrested Beatrice Kang’ethe, a city lawyer and Kang’ethe’s cousin.

DCI sleuths picked her up from her house in Kiambu County on Friday morning as she prepared breakfast.

She became a person of interest after phone records revealed that she was in communication with the fugitive days before he strolled out of Muthaiga Police Station.

She was taken to Pangani Police Station where she was interrogated for three days before being released.

Her close friends and relatives confirmed that she had indeed communicated with the murder suspect but all he wanted was legal advice on how to handle the case before being deported to the US where a warrant of arrest had been issued against him.

Police said the lawyer had visited Kang’ethe at Muthaiga Police Station, a day before he vanished.

“They talked for some time,” said a police officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.