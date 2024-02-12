See what police recovered from this saloon car in Mlolongo after the driver escaped upon seeing cops (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Police in Mlolongo, Machakos County, have impounded a consignment of illicit liquor in a sustained crackdown in the country.

65 cartons containing counterfeit liquor labelled “Starlight Vodka” were recovered from a saloon car abandoned at Shell Petrol Station in Athi River.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after sighting the police officers.

The car and the consignment have been impounded pending further investigation and arrest of the suspect.

The heightened crackdown comes barely a week after 17 people died in Kirinyaga County after consuming illicit brew.

See photos.







