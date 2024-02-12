See what police recovered from this saloon car in Mlolongo after the driver escaped upon seeing cops (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Police in Mlolongo, Machakos County, have impounded a consignment of illicit liquor in a sustained crackdown in the country.
65 cartons containing
counterfeit liquor labelled “Starlight Vodka” were recovered from a saloon car
abandoned at Shell Petrol Station in Athi River.
The driver abandoned
the vehicle and fled the scene after sighting the police officers.
The car and the
consignment have been impounded pending further investigation and arrest of the
suspect.
The heightened
crackdown comes barely a week after 17 people died in Kirinyaga County after
consuming illicit brew.
