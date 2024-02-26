Imam who 'called the French flag satanic' has his residency permit cancelled after living in the country since the 1980s and is deported to North Africa

Monday, February 26, 2024 – France has deported a Tunisian cleric who allegedly called the country's flag satanic.
Mahjoub Mahjoubi, 52, was flown to North Africa just 12
hours after his arrest over sermons said to go against French values. He was
deported on Thursday, February 22.
Mr. Mahjoubi had gone viral on social media after apparently
referring to France's three-coloured flag as 'satanic'.
He was arrested and deported despite living in the country
since the 1980s and raising five children there.
Unlike them, he did not have French citizenship and had his
residency permit cancelled.
The official order for Mr. Mahjoubi's expulsion said that in
sermons he had given a 'retrograde, intolerant and violent' image of Islam that
would encourage behaviour against French values, discrimination against women,
'tensions with the Jewish community' and 'jihadist radicalisation'.
The imam also referred to 'the Jewish people as the enemy'
and called for 'the destruction of Western society', the indictment said.
He also allegedly described the tricolore – without saying
he meant the French flag – as of 'no value to Allah'.
Mr Mahjoubi, who runs a construction company, claimed it had
been a slip of the tongue, adding: 'I will fight to return to France, where I
have lived for 40 years.'
He said his family, including his youngest child who is in
hospital for cancer treatment, depended entirely on him.
'My lawyer is going to take legal action in France. If the
court does not grant me justice, I will appeal, and then I will appeal to the
European Court of Human Rights,' he added.
'I did not insult the Jewish community, nor the flag of France.'
Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the expulsion
was a demonstration that a recently approved immigration law 'makes France
stronger'.
The law toughening migration conditions was seen as part of
the government's response to the rise of the far Right in opinion polls.
'Firmness is the rule,' said Mr. Darmanin, who slammed what
he called a 'radical imam who made unacceptable comments'.
Mr. Mahjoubi said his expulsion was an arbitrary decision
and Mr. Darmanin was using his case to 'create a buzz around the immigration
law'.
0 Comments