Dozens killed in Burkina Faso mosque attack



Monday, February 26, 2024 – An attack on a mosque in eastern Burkina Faso has killed dozens of people, local and security sources told AFP on Monday, Feb. 26.

“Armed individuals attacked a mosque in Natiaboani on Sunday (Feb, 25) around 5:00 am, resulting in several dozen being killed,” a security source said.

“The victims were all Muslims, most of them men” who had come for the morning prayer, a local resident said.

It happened on the same day as at least 15 civilians were killed in an attack on a Catholic church during Sunday mass in the north of the country.

The assailants targeted the village of Essakane, leaving 12 individuals dead on-site, while three others succumbed to injuries during medical treatment. Additionally, two people sustained injuries in the assault.