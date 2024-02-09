I'm bipolar, crazy, antisemite and still king' - KANYE WEST brags after his ‘Vultures’ album concert sells out in 7 minutes (VIDEO)



Friday, February 9, 2024 – Kanye West has bragged about still being on top of the music game, barely a year after he was "cancelled" for making Antisemitic slurs in several social media posts and interviews.

During Thursday’s listening party for his new "vultures " album at the United Center in Chicago, West debuted his new songs for a packed crowd while wearing all black with a Jason Voorhees mask.

In one track, he rapped, “And I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite / And I’m still the king.”

Almost immediately after the Grammy winner, 46, uttered the word “king,” the stream went black and silent.

It is unclear if the act was done purposely due to West’s controversial history of antisemitism or a coincidence.

However, the livestream eventually resumed, giving viewers a chance to see appearances by Ye’s collaborator Ty Dolla $ign and 10-year-old daughter, North, aka Miss Westie.

The event came few days after the “Ye took to Instagram to plead for help booking venues after his antisemitic rants.



“I have not been allowed to perform in a year,” he wrote in a now-deleted post.

“Feels like the Elvis Presley movie.”

West said he was only able to confirm a booking at the United Center, which is in his hometown, Chicago.

“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it’s anyone that can help with this. It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year,” he said in a now-deleted video message Tuesday.

“And when I call, people say there are no avails for me and you know why that is,” Ye added, hinting he has been blacklisted after his controversial rants and posts.

“So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do.”





Hours later, the dad of four shared that he was given the green light to book venues including UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, where he is scheduled to appear Friday for another “Vultures” event.

West’s controversial antisemitic remarks began in October 2022 when he tweeted that he would “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” before his social media accounts were restricted and/or deleted.

That December, the Yeezy founder openly praised Adolf Hitler, saying he sees “good things” about the late Nazi Party leader who was responsible for the Holocaust.

West has reportedly recorded a 40-minute apology video to the Jewish community for his past remarks.

Watch the video below