Fans gush over how KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN’s son, TATUM, looks like her brother ROB KARDASHIAN in new PHOTOs



Friday, February 9, 2024 – Fans can’t get over how much Khloé Kardashian’s son, Tatum, looks like the reality star’s brother, Rob Kardashian, in new photos she posted on Instagram.

In Thursday night's snaps, captioned, “Me and my baby” — Khloé, 39, and the 1-year-old, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, smiled and laughed at each other as she held him on a bed.

Tatum wore a black T-shirt, camouflage shorts and a pair of green Vans sneakers, while his mom wore a black hoodie and sweatpants.

In the comments section, fans quickly noted how much the child bears a striking resemblance to his 36-year-old uncle, who avoids the limelight.

“He has your dad and Rob’s whole face,” wrote one user, referencing late attorney Robert Kardashian.

“This is Robert Kardashian, III,” added another.

“Adorable. He looks so much like Rob,” commented a third fan.

“@khloekardashian of all of your K siblings… God chose your baby boy to see the genetic likeness of your father and brother,” agreed a fourth fan.

Khloé welcomed Tatum in July 2022 via surrogate.