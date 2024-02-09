Fan goes into labour during singer PINK's concert



Friday, February 9, 2024 – A fan reportedly went into labour during singer Pink's concert in Sydney.

The singer stopped her show at the Allianz Stadium after concertgoers began waving from the crowd to signal the expectant mother had gone into labour. A medic tended to the woman and she was taken out of the mosh pit in a wheelchair, waving to the crowd.

Pink was in the middle of singing ‘Our Song’ when she was alerted to the news onstage. “Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now?,” Pink said, referencing her birth name Alecia Beth Moore.

“I feel like we shouldn’t be looking,” she joked. “Everyone give her privacy!” “She didn’t just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No? Okay,” she confirmed, before shouting: “Congratulations!”

The 44-year-old went on to express her surprise that “’Our Song’ was the one that did it”. “I thought it would have been like ‘Get the Party Started’ or ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’,” she said referencing her other tracks.

“That’s exciting,” she continued before wishing the mother good luck and resuming the concert. “It’s going to be great!”

This is Pink's first Australian tour in almost six years. Pink’s husband Carey Hart and their two children, Willow and Jameson, joined the singer when she touched down in Australia last week ahead of the concert.