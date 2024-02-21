Iko pesa as RUTO now plans to use part of the Sh42.9 billion World Bank funding to purchase new vehicles

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – President William Ruto has revealed plans to use part of Ksh42.9 billion World Bank funding to procure heavy-duty utility passenger vehicle.
In a notice published in the local dailies,
Ruto, through the National Treasury, acknowledged receiving the funds from the
World Bank in an initiative aligned with the Financing Locally-Led Climate
Action program (FLLoCA).
FLLoCA is a government program jointly
supported by the World Bank and other donors aimed at delivering locally-led
climate resilience actions and strengthening county and national government's
capacity to manage climate risk.
Some of the climate-resilient activities
involve planning, budgeting, reporting and implementation of local climate
actions in various communities.
To effectively conduct the activities, the
Treasury, through the Program Implementation Unit, would use part of the
proceeds towards the contract for the supply and delivery of the heavy-duty
vehicles. The unit is responsible for the successful implementation of the
FLLoCA program.
The vehicles must be diesel-powered
engines that can hold around 2,700 to 3,000 cc of fuel.
Treasury noted that all interested bidders
must show proof of contracts completed in the past five years that show
successful delivery of similar goods.
Those interested in bidding are advised to
inspect the bidding document during office hours from Monday to Friday.
All bids must be delivered to the Treasury
offices located at Kenya Reinsurance Plaza by March 31, 2024. The government
barred participants from applying the process electronically.
Treasury documents revealed that the program
will cost USD 297 million (Ksh42.9 billion) funded by the World Bank.
