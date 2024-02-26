26-year-old Luo lady arrested after detectives raided a homestead with sniffer dogs and recovered bhang worth Ksh 15 Million (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - A woman implicated in the trafficking of 531 kg of Bhang which was earlier today seized at a home compound within Buembu village in Migori is in police custody.

Molinter Adhiambo Juma, 26, was nabbed at the said homestead in an operation conducted by a joint team of DCI detectives backed up by their K9 Isebania Border Post counterparts.

In the stealth operation, 9 sacks of Cannabis sativa sticks and another 8 containing the unrefined drug were found at various concealed spots with the help of a sniffer dog.

An unidentified male suspect was in time to make good his escape from the scene which is the home of Osege Odhiambo, leaving behind the woman and the prohibited hard drug worth over Sh15 million in street estimates.

Search for Osege and the escapee continues.









