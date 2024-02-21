RUTO now reveals why he invited governors to a Cabinet retreat in Naivasha as WAIGURU spoils for a fight – Look!



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - President William Ruto has disclosed why he invited governors to the National Executive retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto said he asked the governors to attend the session for Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to understand the importance of the national government working with counties as partners.

"The reason why we asked the council to come and have a session with us as we have these national government executive retreats is because I wanted ministers here and their principal secretaries to understand that the counties are our partners and not competitors," Ruto said.

“There is a very big opportunity by us working with counties and we lose that opportunity if we don’t work with them,” he added.

At the same time, President Ruto noted that his administration is committed to strengthening devolution to enhance service delivery to the people.

The Head of State said he would work with all governors, irrespective of their political affiliation, to spur inclusive growth and development.

“At a personal level and this administration, we support devolution 100 percent. You should not have doubts as to our support for devolution,” Ruto stated.

This comes even as governors are spoiling for a fight over Ruto’s move to reduce their budget.

Led by Council of Governor Chairperson Anne Waiguru, the governors rejected Ruto’s proposals on the budget as well as NSSF and SHIF deductions.

Waguru told Ruto to stop micromanaging governors since it was affecting their service deliveries to the people.

She urged the president to let governors work independently even as they partner with the National Government.

