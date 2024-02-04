If you have a cooking gas cylinder in the house, pray always as gas dealers deliver disturbing news after Embakasi gas explosion



Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Cooking gas dealers have warned Kenyans using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) accessories across the country to be careful because they are sitting on a ticking time bomb.

This follows the Embakasi gas explosion that claimed 3 lives and left over 300 people seriously injured.

While attending a safety sensitization engagement in Thika Town, the dealers, mostly drawn from the Mt Kenya region, expressed concern over the rampant sale of substandard LPG accessories across the country.

The accessories they highlighted were burners, regulators, and pipes.

Consequently, the business owners called on the government to go after unscrupulous individuals who were bringing the products into the county.

The business owners also lamented that the accessories were easily accessible to Kenyans and sold at throw-away prices.

"We are seeing customers purchasing these gadgets for as low as Ksh100. They are not even questioning who is selling these products to them.

"They do not want to buy original accessories," one of the officials stated.

On her part, Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a, who organized the meeting called on the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to enhance their engagements across the country to sensitize Kenyans to cooking gas safety tips.

Kenyans conduct various tests to detect gas leaks in cylinders and pipes.

For starters, one can apply soapy water along the pipe or on the fabricated joints of a cylinder. Should there be bubbles, that is an indication that there is a leak.

One should replace the cylinder and gas in such a scenario.

Alternatively, should one hear a hissing sound when the gas is turned off, remedies should be undertaken to correct the leakage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.