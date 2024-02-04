Governor SAKAJA and DCI have messed up Pumwani Hospital as SIFUNA exposes them badly – See what is happening?

Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has exposed the mess that is Pumwani Maternity Hospital.
Speaking when he toured the
facility yesterday, Sifuna revealed major issues derailing operations at
Pumwani Maternity Hospital.
He faulted Governor Sakaja for
failing to intervene and curb an impending crisis at the largest maternity
hospital in East and Central Africa.
Sifuna claimed that the
management was forced to shut down several wards due to understaffing.
The ODM party Secretary
General added that employment contracts for half the facility workers were
due to expire by next week.
“For a facility
that delivers hundreds of babies a day, we cannot afford the problem
to persist even a day,” he stated.
He further called out the
Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for failing to deliver a clearance
report for one of the hospital facilities, which is crucial to the operations
of the hospital.
According to Sifuna, the facility
- which was razed by fire in February last year - was declared a crime scene,
barring the management from renovating it. A section of the building was used
to house pharmaceuticals and other commodities.
“We need that report concluded
and the building handed back to the facility for repairs. The people of Nairobi
need it,” Sifuna urged.
Nairobi County hospitals have
been in the spotlight for the past few months forcing Governor Johnson Sakaja
to appoint a task force to review and propose reforms for the health
sector.
According to the task force,
major issues affecting the health scene in Kenya include the lack of funds,
poor sanitation, and an unclear referral system.
