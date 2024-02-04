Governor SAKAJA and DCI have messed up Pumwani Hospital as SIFUNA exposes them badly – See what is happening?



Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has exposed the mess that is Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

Speaking when he toured the facility yesterday, Sifuna revealed major issues derailing operations at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

He faulted Governor Sakaja for failing to intervene and curb an impending crisis at the largest maternity hospital in East and Central Africa.

Sifuna claimed that the management was forced to shut down several wards due to understaffing.

The ODM party Secretary General added that employment contracts for half the facility workers were due to expire by next week.

“For a facility that delivers hundreds of babies a day, we cannot afford the problem to persist even a day,” he stated.

He further called out the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for failing to deliver a clearance report for one of the hospital facilities, which is crucial to the operations of the hospital.

According to Sifuna, the facility - which was razed by fire in February last year - was declared a crime scene, barring the management from renovating it. A section of the building was used to house pharmaceuticals and other commodities.

“We need that report concluded and the building handed back to the facility for repairs. The people of Nairobi need it,” Sifuna urged.

Nairobi County hospitals have been in the spotlight for the past few months forcing Governor Johnson Sakaja to appoint a task force to review and propose reforms for the health sector.

According to the task force, major issues affecting the health scene in Kenya include the lack of funds, poor sanitation, and an unclear referral system.

