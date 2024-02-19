Girl who stands at 6ft 2inches shares what life is like for her. (VIDEO)



Monday, February 19, 2024 – A young woman who stands at “6ft2inches” has shared what her life is like.

She did this while taking part in the “Of Course Challenge”.

She pointed out that her head hits the wall and doorways if she doesn't remember to bend while walking.

She also revealed that people are always looking up at her whenever she passes.

She said the first thing people look at are her legs to see if she's standing on a raised platform or wearing heels.

She ended by saying that she doesn't like short men but people always expect she would go for them because she's tall already.

