"I have no money" WENDY WILLIAMS breaks down in new documentary trailer



Friday, February 2, 2024 – Former TV talk show host, Wendy Williams broke down in tears in the emotional trailer for Lifetime's documentary, "Where Is Wendy Williams?"

Lifetime released a poignant trailer for the two-part documentary, offering a glimpse into Wendy's life. The trailer unveils the challenges Wendy faces, from health concerns to financial worries.

The documentary delves into Wendy's journey, exploring how health troubles stripped away her larger-than-life persona.

It highlights Wendy's court-ordered guardianship, sparking questions from her family. Her sister questions why she isn't deemed suitable to care for Wendy, while her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., expresses worries that she might be taken advantage of. The entire guardianship system comes under scrutiny.

Various shots in the trailer hint at the seriousness of Wendy's health issues. Concerns about her weight and cognitive awareness are presented.

In a particularly heartbreaking moment, Wendy confesses, "I have no money."

The trailer captures her worries about money and her uncertain future, laying bare the financial challenges she grapples with.

Wendy's son, Kevin Hunter Jr. also spoke in the trailer, saying: "She's done a really good job at making it seem like everything's okay, but in reality, there's something wrong going on."

The trailer reflects on Wendy's departure from her talk show amid battles with addiction and Graves' disease.

Despite her struggles, Wendy expresses her desire to return to television and revive her career. Her son, however, feels she has worked enough.

"Where Is Wendy Williams?" is set for a two-part release on Lifetime on February 24 and 25.

Watch below.