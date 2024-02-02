"I have no money" WENDY WILLIAMS breaks down in new documentary trailer

Friday, February 2, 2024 – Former TV talk show host, Wendy Williams broke down in tears in the emotional trailer for Lifetime's documentary, "Where Is Wendy Williams?"
Lifetime released a poignant trailer for the two-part
documentary, offering a glimpse into Wendy's life. The trailer unveils the
challenges Wendy faces, from health concerns to financial worries.
The documentary delves into Wendy's journey, exploring how
health troubles stripped away her larger-than-life persona.
It highlights Wendy's court-ordered guardianship, sparking
questions from her family. Her sister questions why she isn't deemed suitable
to care for Wendy, while her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., expresses worries that she
might be taken advantage of. The entire guardianship system comes under
scrutiny.
Various shots in the trailer hint at the seriousness of
Wendy's health issues. Concerns about her weight and cognitive awareness are
presented.
In a particularly heartbreaking moment, Wendy confesses,
"I have no money."
The trailer captures her worries about money and her
uncertain future, laying bare the financial challenges she grapples with.
Wendy's son, Kevin Hunter Jr. also spoke in the trailer,
saying: "She's done a really good job at making it seem like everything's
okay, but in reality, there's something wrong going on."
The trailer reflects on Wendy's departure from her talk show
amid battles with addiction and Graves' disease.
Despite her struggles, Wendy expresses her desire to return
to television and revive her career. Her son, however, feels she has worked
enough.
"Where Is Wendy Williams?" is set for a two-part
release on Lifetime on February 24 and 25.
Watch below.
