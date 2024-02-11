Here is the threatening note that the late MONICA KIMANI’s father received from powerful individuals from South Sudan, forcing him to flee the country.

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - The late Monica Kimani’s father, Bishop Paul Gharama, was forced to leave the country after he received death threats, weeks after his daughter’s brutal murder.
Bishop Gharama
relocated to the United States of America, where he is currently based after
powerful individuals from South Sudan started threatening him.
According to blogger
Cyprian Nyakundi, Monica’s father received a threatening note that read, “We want the documents Mrs Kimani took from
the speaker’s office,”
Monica was reportedly
dating SPLA’s Political-Military High Commander General Awet Akot, who later
became South Sudan’s deputy speaker.
The
slain businesswoman reportedly stole some documents from the speaker’s office
when she left Juba.
It is
not clear what the documents contained.
Check
