JOWIE approached me via Telegram while he was in remand and told me this about MONICA - Popular blogger spills the beans.

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Renowned blogger Cyprian Nyakundi reportedly had a chat with Jowie in 2018 after he approached him via telegram when he was in remand.

Jowie told Nyakundi that before Monica was murdered, she had received threatening notes from some South Sudanese guys.

They slid the notes through her apartment door.

It didn’t take long before she was brutally murdered.

“In 2018, I really covered the Monica Kimani murder case, and one day from remand, Jowie Irungu confronted me via Telegram, and we chatted for like three days.

"( In the evenings) I asked him if he really Killed Monica Kimani, and I remember Jowie telling me about Monica receiving threatening notes by some South Sudanese guys who slid the notes through her apartment door,’’ Nyakundi wrote on his X account.

According to Nyakundi, Jowie’s conviction leaves more questions than answers.

He urged investigative journalists to talk to Jowie to know what really happened.

“Remember there was this story about Monica Kimani being detained at JKIA with undocumented cash but was released after a call from some influential person.

"We would really like to know the motive behind the killing. I am sure any investigative journalist can talk to him to know what really happened.

"Was he hired or was he set up? The conviction leaves more questions than answers,’’ Nyakundi added.



