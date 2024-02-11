Phone signals reveal that murder suspect KEVIN KANG’ETHE is traversing different counties, even as detectives hunt him down - See the places that he has been since he escaped.

Detectives
attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been chasing
him but they are yet to catch him.
A few hours
after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station, his phone signals were traced to
Machakos County.
Officers are
also aware of the people he contacted during that period.
“A few hours
after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station, his phone signals were traced to
Machakos County. Officers are also aware of the people he contacted during that
period,” said a detective attached to the DCI.
Kinyanjui, who managed to evade arrest in
the USA where he ended the life of his girlfriend in October, hid from police
officers in Kenya for three months until he was nabbed on January 31, 2024, as
he was leaving a popular nightclub in Westlands.
Kinyanjui is
said to have walked barefoot out of Muthaiga police station exactly six minutes
after being allowed out of cell number four by officers to discuss some legal
matters with his lawyer.
Police
identified the lawyer as John Maina Ndegwa.
The
walkout from the station led to the arrest of four police officers who were on
duty when the suspect escaped.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments