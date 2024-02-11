Phone signals reveal that murder suspect KEVIN KANG’ETHE is traversing different counties, even as detectives hunt him down - See the places that he has been since he escaped.





Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe has visited Machakos, Nairobi, and Kiambu Counties since he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station on Wednesday evening.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been chasing him but they are yet to catch him.

A few hours after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station, his phone signals were traced to Machakos County.

Officers are also aware of the people he contacted during that period.

"A few hours after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station, his phone signals were traced to Machakos County. Officers are also aware of the people he contacted during that period," said a detective attached to the DCI.

Kinyanjui, who managed to evade arrest in the USA where he ended the life of his girlfriend in October, hid from police officers in Kenya for three months until he was nabbed on January 31, 2024, as he was leaving a popular nightclub in Westlands.

Kinyanjui is said to have walked barefoot out of Muthaiga police station exactly six minutes after being allowed out of cell number four by officers to discuss some legal matters with his lawyer.

Police identified the lawyer as John Maina Ndegwa.

The walkout from the station led to the arrest of four police officers who were on duty when the suspect escaped.

