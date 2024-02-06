Here is the Multi-Media University student who was mauled by a hyena on Monday evening - He lost a finger and one of his eyes (PHOTO & VIDEO).



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - There was unrest after Multimedia University students blocked Magadi Road to protest after one of the students was attacked by a hyena.

The victim, Kelvin Mwenda, was walking to the hostels on Monday evening when the hyena attacked him and left him with serious body injuries.

He lost a finger and one of the fingers during the attack.

Stephen Romo, a resident of Olmeut village in Ongata Rongai, rushed to rescue him and equally sustained serious injuries.

The two were rushed to Wama Nursing Home Hospital where they are receiving treatment

The students lit bonfires as they demanded answers from the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS).

KWS said you should Talk to these Hyenas for real....these Fisi are not listening to comrades...no MMU student is badly injured cos the hyena didnt listen pic.twitter.com/ngkuw76eYR — Maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) February 6, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.