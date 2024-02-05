Handshake in the offing as MUDAVADI now reveals the special assignment RUTO sent him to do in Nyanza – RAILA in the mix





Monday, February 5, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has hinted at an imminent handshake between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Kakamega County, Musalia, who also acts as the CS for Foreign Affairs, remarked that he was sent on a special assignment to Bondo, Raila’s backyard, last week by President Ruto.

He told Kenya Kwanza supporters who had congregated at Approved School Grounds in Kakamega not to be surprised should the political landscape shift.

“Last week I was in China meeting my counterpart in the Foreign Affairs docket. Immediately after landing in Kenya, I was given a special assignment to Bondo,” he explained.

Additionally, Musalia remarked that were it not for international obligations, the Head of State would have gone to Bondo in Siaya County for a political charm offensive, which he claimed would have resulted in political realignments.

“The President was heading to Italy and he tasked me with representing him in Bondo.

"I told the people of Bondo to embrace Ruto’s government since they never know what will happen,” he explained.

Musalia was accompanied by Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka during his trip to Bondo.

While in Bondo on January 28, Musalia told local residents to expect to receive good news from Kenya’s top political leadership.

“Mark this date and the place where I have said this,” Musalia remarked then, noting that he would not delve into the issue.

Ruto and Raila are yet to issue an official statement on whether Kenya Kwanza and Azimio would forge a working relationship.

Despite the two leaders remaining non-committal, Azimio has opposed most of the government's policies and hinted at calling for protests this year.

In the meantime, the opposition and the government have been engaging in dialogue regarding pertinent issues affecting the country.

