Handshake in the offing as MUDAVADI now reveals the special assignment RUTO sent him to do in Nyanza – RAILA in the mix

Speaking in Kakamega
County, Musalia, who also acts as the CS for Foreign Affairs, remarked that he
was sent on a special assignment to Bondo, Raila’s backyard, last week by President Ruto.
He told Kenya Kwanza
supporters who had congregated at Approved School Grounds in Kakamega not to
be surprised should the political landscape shift.
“Last week I was in
China meeting my counterpart in the Foreign Affairs docket. Immediately after
landing in Kenya, I was given a special assignment to Bondo,” he
explained.
Additionally, Musalia
remarked that were it not for international obligations, the Head of State
would have gone to Bondo in Siaya County for a political charm offensive,
which he claimed would have resulted in political realignments.
“The President was heading to Italy and he tasked me with representing him in Bondo.
"I told the
people of Bondo to embrace Ruto’s government since they never know what will
happen,” he explained.
Musalia was accompanied
by Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka during his trip to Bondo.
While in Bondo on
January 28, Musalia told local residents to expect to receive good news from
Kenya’s top political leadership.
“Mark this date and
the place where I have said this,” Musalia remarked then, noting that he would
not delve into the issue.
Ruto and Raila are yet
to issue an official statement on whether Kenya Kwanza and Azimio would forge a
working relationship.
Despite the two
leaders remaining non-committal, Azimio has opposed most of the government's
policies and hinted at calling for protests this year.
In the meantime, the
opposition and the government have been engaging in dialogue regarding
pertinent issues affecting the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments