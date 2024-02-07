Here are top 5 Cabinet secretaries leading in wasting taxpayer’s money abroad – This is a big shame to RUTO

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - An opinion poll conducted by TIFA has shown a list of cabinet secretaries who have been wasting taxpayers by travelling abroad.

The state officers have been travelling abroad for useless trips and according to TIFA, Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua is leading the pack of busybodies in gobbling taxpayers' money.

Mutua held the record as the most traveled member of the cabinet outside the country at 28 percent followed by his Public service counterpart, Moses Kuria, at 16 percent.

Mining CS Salim Mvurya came third at 14 percent, Njuguna Ndung'u (Treasury) at 13 percent and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at 12 percent.

A total of 2,741 activities were analysed by the cabinet secretaries out of which 203 were foreign travels.

The scope of activities analysed covers those published on online news platforms, the ministry’s social media pages, and cabinet secretaries’ social media pages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST