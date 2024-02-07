BABU OWINO heartbroken after another fire burns 63 houses in Embakasi East Constituency

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, is a heartbroken man following a list of tragedies that has happened in his constituency over the last week.
On Thursday, six people died and over 300 injured after an illegal gas
filling facility exploded in Mradi slums.
On Tuesday evening, another fire razed 63 houses in Soweto, forcing the MP
to ask for prayers from Kenyans.
“Another sad day in Soweto ward, Embakasi East as 63 residents are left homeless after a fire burned down their houses and other valuables last night.
"Please Pray for Embakasi East," he
posted on X.
Meanwhile, seven people were
injured in a fire incident at a fuel station in Kariobangi, Nairobi on
Wednesday.
The fire broke out from the
station and spread out to the nearby structures.
Property of unknown value was
destroyed in the incident before the fire was contained.
The fire was shortly put out using fire extinguishers.
The victims were rushed to
Margaret Uhuru Kenyatta Hospital where they were treated and discharged with
minor burns, police said.
Police said they are
investigating the cause of the fire.
