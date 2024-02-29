Here are names of RAILA ODINGA’s allies who will join RUTO’s Cabinet – RAILA ODINGA has managed to push GACHAGUA out!

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - President William Ruto is expected to conduct a cabinet reshuffle soon, during which he will appoint allies of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
Ruto and
Raila had a secret political pact to work together for
the sake of uniting the country.
During the
secret meetings that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was not consulted, Ruto
promised to appoint 7 of Raila Odinga's allies to the Cabinet.
Ruto also
agreed to support the former Premier’s bid to become African Union Chairperson.
Details have emerged of the
six names that Raila Odinga has allegedly forwarded to be appointed to the cabinet.
The six
are;
1.
Former Mombasa County Governor, Hassan Joho
2. Suna
East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed
3. ODM
chairman, John Mbadi
4.
Former Kakamega County governor, Wycliffe Oparanya
5. Suba
North MP, Millie Odhiambo
6.
Former Laikipia Governor, Nderitu Muriithi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
